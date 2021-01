Firefighters were called to a complex on Newton Road just after 2 a.m. Monday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Investigators in the Town of Hamburg are looking into the cause of a fire that took the life of a woman and two children.

Firefighters were called to a complex on 4740 Newton Road just after 2 a.m. Monday.

A woman and two children were found dead inside.

Two men found outside suffered minor injuries and were taken to ECMC.