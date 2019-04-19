BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes featured Abby Hays from East Aurora as this week's "Great Kid" and now we have a sweet update to her story.

With each losing Tim Hortons "Roll Up The Rim" cup Abby collects, she feels like she has won. In fact, Abby and her mom Hilary have gone to great lengths to find them.

With the losing cups, because of a promotion posted on the Instagram page of Niagara by Frey Premium Chocolates, for every cup you turn in you get a Niagara chocolate candy bar.

Abby, 6, has collected dozens of chocolate bars to share with patients and staff at Roswell Park.

Friday morning, Abby, along with some of her fellow Daisies, carried through on her promise, to make folks moving through the lobby at Roswell Park, feel just a bit better, by giving them a candy bar.

"It's great to see Abby, and she has a couple of her Girl Scout troop members here, they're handing out candy bars, they're excited to hand them out and make people smile, and I've seen a whole bunch of people swing by…you see a free candy sign you get curious…everyone's been leaving with smiles on their faces," said Abby's father, Kevin.

