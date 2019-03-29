BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few weeks ago we asked the 2 On Your Side viewers to share with us your favorite local fish fry. According to your responses, we took the most popular and, in true March Madness fashion, put together a bracket.

We started with 32 different restaurants, churches, fire companies, and other organizations and now we're down to the Elite Eight!

The race that's definitely received the most attention is the battle of the fire volunteer companies: Wilson vs. Sheridan Park.

We stopped by each to talk about the friendly competition and ask what makes their fish fry unique.

"The fish hangs off the plate," says Ronald Whipkey, President of Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Co. "Where else can you go for 11 dollars?"

James Bowman of the Wilson Volunteer Fire Co. says their fish fry is special because it is "so fresh."

Voting for the final four closes after Daybreak this morning.