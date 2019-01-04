BUFFALO, N.Y. — Competition was tight in the elite eight round of our fish fry bracket, proving just how serious the greater Buffalo community takes this Western New York delicacy.

We started with 32 different restaurant, churches, fire companies, and organizations. Now we're down to the final four.

Our first contest has a city of Buffalo staple up against a beloved volunteer fire company: Wiechec's vs. Wilson Fire Co.

The second, a proactive parish and a small-town, comfort food favorite: St. Mary's vs. Wallenwein's.

Who will make it to the championship round? Voting is now open on our Twitter page.

