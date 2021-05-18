WNY's deaths are up, residents down in Census Bureau's most recent population estimate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York continued its downward population trend in 2020 as it reached its highest death toll in the last several years, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data.

The population of the eight-county area declined by 35,238 between April 2010 and July 2020, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates. The data includes the 2010 census but does not take into account 2020 census results. (Only 2020 apportionment census data has been released so far.)