WNY's Children's Psychiatric Community Services Program reports phone outage, provides alternative number

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Western New York Children's Psychiatric Community Services Program is experiencing a phone outage that will last until Wednesday, December 2.

The services program tells 2 On Your Side that there is a problem with Verizon in their area (Amherst, zip code 14226) and there is a complete phone outage in the area.

The program provided the following ways to contact them in case of an emergency:

  • During normal business hours, Monday through Friday (8 p.m. - 5 p.m.) call: (716) 432-1889
  • After 5 p.m. they ask patients call the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center hospital in West Seneca: (716) 677-7000 

The Children's Psychiatric Community Services Program is located at 575 Alberta Drive in Amherst.
211 WNY
211 WNY is your free and confidential link to health and human services. Every day, across Western New York, people just like you are looking for help. 211 WNY is here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Developmental Disabilities. Domestic Abuse. Health and Wellness. Housing. Legal Services. Mental Health.
211wny
Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center
Address: 1010 East and West Road West Seneca, NY 14224 Driving Directions Phone: (716) 677-7000 Fax: (716) 675-6455 E-Mail: Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center Employment Opportunities Area Served The mission of the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center is to provide high quality, comprehensive behavioral health care services to seriously emotionally disturbed children and adolescents, and to partner with their families throughout the continuum of care.
