WNY's Children's Psychiatric Community Services Program reports phone outage, provides alternative number

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Western New York Children's Psychiatric Community Services Program is experiencing a phone outage that will last until Wednesday, December 2.
The services program tells 2 On Your Side that there is a problem with Verizon in their area (Amherst, zip code 14226) and there is a complete phone outage in the area.
The program provided the following ways to contact them in case of an emergency:
- During normal business hours, Monday through Friday (8 p.m. - 5 p.m.) call: (716) 432-1889
- After 5 p.m. they ask patients call the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center hospital in West Seneca: (716) 677-7000
The Children's Psychiatric Community Services Program is located at 575 Alberta Drive in Amherst.