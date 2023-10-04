WNY's best hockey players face off in the Scotty Bowman Showcase

Teams from Buffalo and Rochester battled it out during three all-star games at the KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of Western New York's best student hockey players faced off Monday night for the annual Scotty Bowman Showcase.

Teams from Buffalo and Rochester battled it out during three all-star games at the KeyBank Center for honors like the Tim Horton and Rick Martin memorial cups and of course the name-sake bowman cup.

"You know as a young kid I remember when I was able to get playing in a rink that NHL teams. The first time you get to play on that big ice surface it's quite a thrill for all these players," said Bowman.

A number of Bowman Cup athletes have gone on to make a name for themselves by getting drafted into the NHL like Austin Osmanski, Jack Dugan, and Declan Mcdonnell.