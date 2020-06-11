WNYHeroes to hold virtual gala

The event raises money to help local veterans, military members and families of deceased veterans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday night Western New York Heroes will be holding its annual Red, White and Blue Gala, but this year it's going virtual.

The event is held each year to raise money to serve veterans and families of veterans who have passed away throughout the region. The organization is holding a virtual raffle, which has been open since November 2, you can bid on items by clicking here.

"The enormously stressful conditions our troops face while protecting our freedoms can be difficult to overcome, even after they have returned from their tours of duty," said Chris Kreiger, President & Co-Founder of WNYHeroes and Iraq War Veteran. "Veterans have suffered more persistent poverty and higher unemployment that extends over decades, than the majority of the population. WNYHeroes works to alleviate the difficulties our veterans incur and have been extremely successful due [to] the vast community support of our mission."

People can also just make a donation without bidding on an item. The group's goal is to raise $175,000 in this event. Last year it raised more than $350,000. The funds raised will also be used to bring access to essential services and financial assistance to the veterans.