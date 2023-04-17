WNYers qualify for tax filing extension

Anyone who resides or owns a business in Erie, Genesee or Niagara Counties automatically qualifies for an extension on federal taxes until May 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For millions of Americans, the deadline to file taxes is April 18, 2023. But that's not the case for some Western New Yorkers.

In March the IRS announced tax relief for victims of the 2022 Christmas Blizzard. Anyone who resides or owns a business in Erie, Genesee, or Niagara Counties automatically qualifies for an extension on federal taxes until May 15.