WNYers head to the polls

Folks in Amherst spoke with 2 On Your Side about the importance of voting.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Tuesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side was in Amherst at the Clearfield Community Center where a steady stream of voters showed up during the lunch hour and beyond.

Folks we talked to said they were pleased with how many people they saw coming out to vote. Inside the gym, things ran smoothly with people telling us they were happy to participate in our democracy.

"Need a lot of change going on right now, so it seemed like a very important election," said Paul Beres.

"Each of us needs to express our voice so that we can shape the country in the direction that we feel important for ourselves, and our family, and our community," said David Kurss.

We also asked everyone what they'd say to someone who hasn't voted yet.

"I would say every vote counts. Don't give up hope. We need to be in it together. Everything is about togetherness," said Roberto Arana.

"Definitely, you want to have your voice heard because if you don't go out and vote, then it's really hard to express, it's really hard to kind of complaint about what's going on I think if you're not going to go out and vote," said Kailyn Aloisio.

Polls are open in New York State until 9 p.m. Polls are open in Pennsylvania until 8 p.m.