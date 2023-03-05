WNYer pays it forward with Taylor Swift tickets

"I want you to do something special with these tickets. I want you to be able to give them to somebody who does not have tickets for the show."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like countless others, when Zach Zafuto tried to get his hands on tickets to Taylor Swift's concert in Pittsburgh, he was out of luck. It's the closest stop on the "Eras Tour" to Western New York with thousands making the trip on Saturday.

Zach says he was looking for tickets until the very last minute. "I was looking for tickets up until literally the night before the show. After the last Ticketmaster drop happened and I didn't get tickets, I was like 'there's no way I'm getting tickets, none at all.'"

But his boss at West Herr surprised him on Friday night with 2 tickets to the show. And then, the day of, she upgraded his tickets.

"An hour before I went into the show I got a text message from [my boss] saying, 'I want you to do something special with these tickets. I want you to be able to give them to somebody who does not have tickets for the show, so that way you can help somebody feel as excited as you did, like the way I gave them to you.'"

Enter Jamie and Logan Gegick from Wintersville, Ohio. They couldn't get tickets either, but still made the trip just to get a t-shirt and enjoy the atmosphere around Acrisure Stadium.

"When we were walking around, we noticed other people were sitting on the lawn. So that's when we decided to just sit there and see what we can hear," said Jamie.

Added daughter Logan, "They saw us and walked up to us, and they were like, 'Can you please take our picture?' And then we took our picture, and boom!"

Zach told them that in exchange for taking a picture together, he would give them his extra tickets.

In what they could only describe as something out of a movie, the mother-daughter pair thought it was too good to be true. Jamie said, "I thought it wasn't true at first, that just doesn't happen in real life."

But Zach says it's all part of being from the city of good neighbors. "There's a lot going on in this world that's not always great. There's a lot in this world that's not always about giving back and being a good person.