WNY students to perform at 2021 Jimmy Awards

Kenny Award winners Caleb Gould of Eden High School and Talia Mobley of West Seneca High School will represent Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Western New York Region in the 2021 Jimmy Awards.
Students all over the nation will showcase their acting skills and be judged by a panel of Broadway industry experts.
“We are thrilled that the Jimmy Awards will once again celebrate talented high school performers, despite the challenges of this past year. For 2021, the Jimmy Awards are going all-virtual, which gave us the chance to provide more opportunities for participation,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Fans from every state in the US and every corner of the globe we will have the chance to cheer on all the talented nominees, see amazing performances, and be part of this wonderful celebration of arts education.”
The Jimmy Awards, presented by the Broadway League foundation, will be presented online on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30PM ET. The event will be hosted by actor Corbin Bleu with a special appearance from Mandy Gonzalez.