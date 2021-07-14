WNY students to perform at 2021 Jimmy Awards

“We are thrilled that the Jimmy Awards will once again celebrate talented high school performers, despite the challenges of this past year. For 2021, the Jimmy Awards are going all-virtual, which gave us the chance to provide more opportunities for participation,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Fans from every state in the US and every corner of the globe we will have the chance to cheer on all the talented nominees, see amazing performances, and be part of this wonderful celebration of arts education.”