Clarence ZIP code leads off our list of WNY ZIP codes, ranked by household income

CLARENCE, N.Y. — There’s a ZIP code in Western New York where the median household income is $123,021 — the highest in the region.

Clarence ZIP code 14032 tops the list of local ZIPs based on median household income, according to a five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community survey, the current source of official data on a local level. Also making the top three ZIPs for median household income are 14051 (East Amherst/Swormville) with $110,733 and 14102 (Marilla) with $98,646.

Business First analyzed ZIP codes for the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming), based on median household incomes.