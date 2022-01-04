Clarence ZIP code leads off our list of WNY ZIP codes, ranked by household income

CLARENCE, N.Y. — There’s a ZIP code in Western New York where the median household income is $123,021 — the highest in the region.
Clarence ZIP code 14032 tops the list of local ZIPs based on median household income, according to a five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community survey, the current source of official data on a local level. Also making the top three ZIPs for median household income are 14051 (East Amherst/Swormville) with $110,733 and 14102 (Marilla) with $98,646.
Business First analyzed ZIP codes for the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming), based on median household incomes.
You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.