WNY Women's Foundation host annual event at Highmark Stadium

This year's theme was all about health and wellness with local Black women in medicine talking about the disparities in our region.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Western New York Women's Foundation hosted its annual event to uplift women in our community.

It's called What She's Made Of and hundreds of people turned out to Highmark Stadium for the event for its 15th year Monday night.

"We always say you have to see it to be it and here you have these women who are giving up their time and talents to educate and motivate and uplift us all and that's critically important for the community to see," Sheri Scavone, Women's Foundation CEO said.