WNY woman celebrates 100th birthday

Ann Constantino was born on April 12, 1922.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is celebrating a milestone birthday. Ann Constantino turned 100 on Tuesday and celebrated Wednesday with a special delivery from FeedMore WNY.

Right up until the pandemic, Constantino was busy teaching exercise classes at the North Buffalo Community Center.

"I bet you miss that," said 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

"Yeah. I did that for many years, you know, I enjoyed it. Met a lot of nice people," said Constantino.

"She's still energetic, and it wasn't terribly long ago that she was still jumping rope and actually breakdancing at 98. Oh yes, she'd dance on the floor and do the leg lifts and spin around and dance with my daughters," said Gary Constantino, Ann's son.

And while Constantino still cooks, her family decided it would be a good idea to start having FeedMore WNY come deliver food during the pandemic so she wouldn't be as isolated. It's been a lifeline for families like theirs.

FeedMore WNY brought Constantino a special birthday surprise on Wednesday including cake.

"If they don't answer the door, then we call the office right away and they'll do a check. They call a social worker or a family member to make sure they're ok," said Emily Vaccaro, a FeedMore WNY volunteer.

And the food that's delivered is right up Constantino's alley. She attributes her good health to working hard and eating good food.

"I didn't eat a lot of junk food, you know, like didn't buy the stuff. I always cooked my own meals and everything 'til my husband died. That was it," said Constantino.