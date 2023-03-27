WNY volunteers travel to Mississippi with Eight Days of Hope

A dozen volunteers from Batavia, Buffalo and Rochester are helping families rebuild after Saturday's EF 4 tornado.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is in Amory, MS helping families rebuild after an EF-4 tornado ripped through the Southeast Saturday night.

Eight Days of Hope is traveling with over 200 volunteers, a dozen from our region including Buffalo, Batavia, and Rochester.

"For the next two months, we'll be helping families as they try to figure out what their next step is. And that's tarping roofs, chainsaw work, salvaging things that you can salvage maybe keepsakes from a tornado," says Eight Days of Hope President and Founder Steve Tybor.

If you want to help Eight Days of Hope, they are looking for more volunteers to provide boots-on-the-ground work from now until Easter. Then another group of volunteers will head down after the holiday.

Tybor says this is a "marathon, not a sprint" and "then in about 4 to 6 weeks we'll start planning about doing a return trip in the fall where we'll help families rebuild their homes for free."