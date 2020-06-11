WNY Veterans Parade canceled due to COVID-19

The event announced that it will be called off this year and that it will return in 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning the WNY Veterans Parade announced that it has canceled the event for 2020 because of COVID-19.

The event, which takes place every November, is held to honor all those who served in addition to Blue and Gold Star families who live in the Western New York region.

Organizers released a statement thanking its sponsors and marching units. It also said it looks forward to returning next year to continue to honor WNY's heroes.