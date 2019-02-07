BUFFALO, N.Y. — A native Western New Yorker will be in the spotlight during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, airing on Channel 2 at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Thom Tran, a Vietnamese immigrant and Army veteran who grew up in Cheektowaga, will be featured during an "American Spirit" segment on the show.

Tran joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Maryvale High School. When wounds from a combat injury in Iraq forced him to retire, he began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comedian. Tran created the G.I.'s of Comedy group, and now tours all over the country and the world, bringing the healing power of laughter to both military and civilian audiences.

Tran is based in Los Angeles for his comedy and acting career, but he is returning home to Western New York for the holiday weekend, with a performance at Babeville on Saturday, July 6th. For more information, follow this link.