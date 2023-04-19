WNY VA helps vets enroll in PACT Act

Since last year, nearly two dozen new illnesses have been covered for veterans and their family members exposed to toxins during their service.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The VA Western New York health care system is working to help vets get enrolled in what is known as the PACT Act benefits.

The American Legion in Lackawanna invited veterans and their families out Tuesday night to help them determine whether they're eligible for health care and compensation benefits.

"It could be burn pits, it could be any conditions you had during your military service if you were in a motor pool exposed to grease toxins oils if you were in a ship and exposed to asbestos, we should be able to find a way to connect you to health care," Terry McGuire, VA Public Affairs Officer said.

For more information about PACT Act and how to file a claim, click here. If veterans or their families have questions about the PACT Act, you can call 1-800-MyVA41.