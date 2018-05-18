BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Hutch Tech High School in Buffalo to St. George's Chapel, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will deliver a sermon at the royal wedding.

He was recommended by the Archbishop of Canterbury according to family friend and retired Buffalo educator Josephine Robbins. "He's an outstanding preacher," she said during an interview in her home with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

Last Saturday after attending the funeral for Frank Mesiah, former president of the NAACP Buffalo chapter, Robbins received a call to make sure an announcement was made at church about Bishop Curry. That's when she made a call to Curry's home in North Carolina and his wife answered. "She said where have you been, Michael has been trying to get you all morning long because he wanted to let me know before it became public information."

Curry's late father was the rector at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Buffalo. It is where Robbins met the family. Curry and his sister were small kids when their mother died. Robbins was one of the church members who would assist in helping the children and taking them on outings.

Bishop Curry graduated from Hutch Tech High School in Buffalo. He then went on to attend and graduate from Hobart College in Geneva, New York and from there he went on to gain his Master of Divinity degree from the Yale Divinity School.

He grew up on Hamlin Road in Buffalo off of Humboldt Parkway and to this day he still has close ties with some of his childhood friends from the area.

Robbins says Curry knew his calling from childhood. "He always said he was going to be a priest, always. Never wavered from that," she said before relating a funny story.

"Michael would say come on upstairs let me show you something," and in the attic he would take cardboard and make a chapel, she said. He would take his sister Sharon's dolls and place them in chairs to make a congregation and he would celebrate mass.

Robbins thinks Curry will be an outstanding addition to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "It will be a message to them, he will not be trying to do anything other than what he does and that is to preach the Gospel."

He is the first African-American to lead the Episcopal Church and is known for his highly entertaining preaching style.

And a true Buffalonian through and through. Robbins says Bishop Curry is a Buffalo Bills fan. "You can see Michael somewhere and he will have on a Buffalo Bills cap."

She plans to rise early to watch the ceremony and knows he will make many proud, including his late parents. "If there is such a thing as angels looking down, there are two angels in heaven who have pushed everybody else aside because of the pride they have in their children, especially in Michael at this moment," said Robbins.

Bishop Curry, 65, is attending the wedding with his wife. The couple has two daughters, Rachel and Elizabeth.

