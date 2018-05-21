BUFFALO, NY - The weather is finally warming up, and that means farmers markets are popping up all around Western New York.

And there's quite a few - so here's a list!

Niagara Frontier Growers Co-op Market/Clinton Bailey Farmers' Market

1443 – 1517 Clinton Street in Buffalo. May 1 through November 1, Sunday through Friday. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orchard Park Farmers and Artisans Market

4050 North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park. May 24 through October 4, Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Allentown Farmers' Market

440 South Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. May 30 through October 31, Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Buffalo Farmers Market

780 Parkside Avenue in Buffalo. June 21 through October, Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Buffalo Farmers Market

Cazenovia Park in Buffalo. Beginning June 3, Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers' Market

Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo. May through November, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Springville Farmers' Market

341 West Main Street in Springville. Wednesday's year-round, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University Community Farmers' Market

Main Street at Kenmore Avenue at UB South Campus. May 19 through October 13th, Saturday's from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williamsville Farmers' Market

Amherst Town Hall parking lot on Main Street in Williamsville. May 19 through October 27, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lockport Farmers' Market

Harrison Place 210 Walnut Street. Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Niagara Falls City Market

15th Street and Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls. Year-round, Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Tonawanda Farmers' Market

310 Robinson Street in North Tonawanda. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

REAP Olean Farmers Market

Olean Walmart Plaza parking lot. May 16 to October 31, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salamanca Farmers Market

Jefferson Park at Park Avenue in Salamanca. May 19 to October 27, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chautauqua Mall Farmers Market

318 East Fairmont Avenue near entrance facing Mall Boulevard in Lakewood. June 3 to August 26, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Jamestown Farmers Market

Cherry Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets in Jamestown. June through October, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dunkirk Farmers Market

45 Cliffstar Court and Ruggles Street in Dunkirk Senior Center Parking Lot. Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Falconer Farmers Market

West Main Street at Davis Park in Falconer. June 6 through October 31, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fredonia Summer Farmers Market

9 Church Street in Fredonia. May 16 through October 31, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakewood Farmers Market

Chautauqua Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets in Lakewood. June 2 through August 25, Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blasdell Farmers Market

4271 Lake Avenue in Blasdell. May 17 through September 27, Wednesday's 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clarence Hollow Farmers' Market

10717 Main Street in Clarence. June 2 through October 22, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Country Market

Main Street between Court and Church Streets in Buffalo. May 17 through October 25, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

East Aurora Farmers' Market

East Aurora Village Plaza on Grey Street. May 5 through November 21, Wednesday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hamburg Farmers' Market

Village of Hamburg, Municipal parking lot. May 5 through November 3, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kenmore Farmers' Market

2919 Delaware Avenue in Kenmore. June 17 through October 28, Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lancaster Farmers Market

Centennial Park in Lancaster. May 19 through October 6, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

