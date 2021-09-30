WNY staffing agencies see increase in job applicants

Imagine Staffing Technologies in Buffalo has seen “more foot traffic” in the last few weeks, Pete Smykowski, director of service delivery, said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People are gradually getting back to work, according to Western New York staffing agencies that have seen an increase in job seekers this month.

Imagine Staffing Technologies in Buffalo has seen “more foot traffic” in the last few weeks, Pete Smykowski, director of service delivery, said. The increase happened after Labor Day, when pandemic-related unemployment benefits ended. Still, Smykowski said it’s been a gradual increase, rather than a surge.

“We’re seeing an uptick in people who are engaging with us,” he said. “It still has a long way to go ... People are being more selective than they ever have. I think this is going to continue for a little while – this gradual increase.”