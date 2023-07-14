WNY Southtowns Scenic Byway announces photo contest

The WNY Southtowns Scenic Byway is encouraging people to enter their second annual photo contest.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Do you have a picture from a Southtowns community that you think could win big bucks?

The WNY Southtowns Scenic Byway announced an opportunity for the community to submit their pictures to its second annual photo contest that will be put on display during the 2023 holiday season.

“We promote and encourage people to explore our many terrific communities and decided that the public is the best source for examples of what the Southtowns offers,” said Byway President Robert J. Lennartz.

This is the second year the contest is being held, and participants can enter photos into two categories

The “standalone camera” category for those who use a dedicated camera, not a cellphone or tablet. The “cellphone/tablet” camera category.

Photos chosen for first place winners in both categories will receive $150 in cash, along with a copy of the book featuring photos submitted. Second place will receive $100 in cash, and third will get $50 in cash.

Finalists will also have the opportunity to see their pictures displayed on the silver screens at both the Aurora Theatre in East Aurora, and Joylan Theatre in Springville.

Both amateur's and professionals are encouraged to join in on the fun, and submit their best works with the pretense that all photos must be original creations. Participants can submit up to 5 submissions for the contest.

Photos submitted for the contest can only be submitted from these communities for consideration

Town of Ashford

Town of Aurora

Town of Boston

Town of Colden

Town of Concord

Town of Ellicottville

Village of Ellicottville

Village of East Aurora

Town of Orchard Park

Village of Orchard Park

Village of Springville