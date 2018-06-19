BUFFALO, NY - Several WNY school districts put their budgets back up for a vote after residents said no to earlier spending plans in May.

Voters in Westfield, West Valley, Eden, Clymer and Ripley are heading to the polls.

In Westfield, the new budget put up for consideration is $243,000 less than the original according to Superintendent Dave Davison. A report on Channel 2 News Daybreak Tuesday morning incorrectly said the budget amount being voted on was the same as in May. Voters in Westfield have until 8 P.M. to cast their ballots.

Here are the results of tonight's budget votes:

Voters in Clymer approved the $11,561,554 budget for the Clymer Central School District.

Voters in Westfield approved the budget for Westfield Academy and Central School District.

Voters in Gowanda approved the budget for the Gowanda Central School District.

Voters in Eden did approve the $30,090,130 budget for the Eden Central School District.

Voters in West Valley did not approve the budget for the West Valley Central School District

