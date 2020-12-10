WNY salon hosting 'Cuts for Cats' event to raise money for Ten Lives Club

True Beauty WNY is holding the fundraiser on National Cat Day, October 29, and will be donating all proceeds from the event to the Ten Lives Club.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga hair salon is helping the Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group raise money this month with a special "Cuts for Cats" event.

True Beauty WNY is holding the fundraiser on National Cat Day, October 29, and will be donating all proceeds from the event to the Ten Lives Club. True Beauty WNY will be offering $30 haircuts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 those looking to get their hair cut will need to make an appointment ahead of time. To make an appointment, you can either call the salon directly at (716) 597-8438 or by filling out an RSVP form online here.

The Ten Lives Club says its fundraising efforts have been hurt by the pandemic, adding that the proceeds made from this event will help cats in their care.

In addition to the hair cuts, the salon will also have a few baskets that will be raffled off at the end of the event.