WNY Rabbi reacts to deadly attack in Israel

In WNY, the Jewish Community Center and some local temples have extra security in place as precaution, in light of the attacks in Israel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has about 10,000 people who practice the Jewish faith. 

Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Congregation Shir Shalom said "the horrors are just unimaginable and the cruelty. This is not a military affair, this is a terrorism."

His sister-in-law was in New Jersey and was en route to Israel where her children are staying.

When asked what can people do to support the local community, Rabbi Alex said "solidarity." In fact, he said at this point, people "want to express their emotions. You know, the the shock, fear, anger, sadness, all these things that they're feeling, they want an opportunity to express it. This is a deep and troubling tragedy, one that will stay with our community for years and years."

Watch the entire interview with Rabbi Alex with Channel 2's Claudine Ewing from 5:30.

