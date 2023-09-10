WNY Rabbi reacts to deadly attack in Israel

Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Congregation Shir Shalom said "the horrors are just unimaginable and the cruelty. This is not a military affair, this is a terrorism."

When asked what can people do to support the local community, Rabbi Alex said "solidarity." In fact, he said at this point, people "want to express their emotions. You know, the the shock, fear, anger, sadness, all these things that they're feeling, they want an opportunity to express it. This is a deep and troubling tragedy, one that will stay with our community for years and years."