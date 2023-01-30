WNY projects included in round XII of Regional Economic Development Council initiative

Round XII of the initiative awarded more than $22 million to projects cross the state, including many locally.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced funding awarded to projects throughout the state through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Round XII of the initiative awarded more than $22 million to projects across the state, including many locally.

"Together, the Regional Economic Development Councils are growing New York's economy by emphasizing the rich assets in every corner of our state and investing in projects that will create good, high-quality jobs," Governor Hochul said.

"As we continue to make deep investments in New York communities, we remain committed to doing so in a way that expands opportunity, drives private investment, and bolsters our talented workforce."

Of the projects being supported, 21 of them are shovel-ready.

"By recommending shovel-ready projects that support each region's strategic plans, the Regional Economic Development Councils are improving communities now as well as for future generations," Lieutenant Governor Delgado said.

"These projects showcase how the Regional Councils are laser-focused on driving economic growth and prosperity across the State."

Projects to receive funding in Western New York include:

Erie Canal Scenic Overlook

Buffalo Maritime Center

Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation

Village of Hamburg West End Corridor Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan

City of Buffalo Northland Corridor Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan

Coastal Local Waterfront Revitalization Programs within Chautauqua County

City of North Tonawanda Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Update

Explore & More Expansion Project

BestSelf Headquarters Child Advocacy Center ($2 million)

The Kashmir Museum in Niagara Falls ($1 million)

Olean Business Development Corporation, OBDC-ESD NYS Business Incubators, and Hotspots

Buffalo Museum of Science Tourism Capital

The Aquarium of Niagara Tourism Capital ($1 million)

Lockport Downtown Stabilization Project