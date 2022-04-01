WNY prepares for first lake effect snow storm of the season

AAA says it's prepared and ready to deploy emergency services despite some staff shortages due to COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you live in Western New York then you are all too familiar with this time of year and the weather it brings, but it's always important to remember some winter safety tips to get by.

AAA has been preparing for winter storm season for a few months now and despite shortages due to COVID-19, they are staffed and prepared to handle any and all calls that come their way.

Elizabeth Carey is the PR Director for AAA and says, " A lot of people weren't prepared Monday morning, the calls came in and now more snow is on the way and cold temperatures so we do expect an increase in call volume."

For those who might be in need of roadside assistance, Carey says not to worry, despite high call volumes staff is ready and willing to handle the conditions.

"We do have plans in place to make sure that we do get to the phones. And we do get to the people stranded on the road," Carey says.

First things first, making sure you have the AAA app and/or access to the AAA website is going to be key.

"If you need to request roadside service and emergency road service, you're going to want to do a digital roadside request, that means use the AAA mobile app, you can download it in advance and punch in your membership number," Carey explains. "It's always ready to go with a push of a button you can request help. You don't have to sit and wait on a phone on hold. Or just go to AAA.com and punch in your request there."

Also keep in mind winter safety driving tips can be very helpful, like these: