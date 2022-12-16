Podcast host claims she's been trafficked, sexually exploited for decades

2 On Your Side on Friday night spoke with someone from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, who said they "are aware and looking into it."

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York host of a podcast that has gone viral claims she had been trafficked and sexually exploited for decades.

The podcast is called The Ugly Truth About The Girl Next Door. The host has also started to post excerpts on both TikTok and Instagram about a week ago. One video, which was posted Dec. 11 to TikTok, has been played more than 1.5 million times in only five days.

2 On Your Side on Friday night spoke with someone from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, who said they "are aware and looking into it."