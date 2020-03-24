BUFFALO, N.Y. — The local fight against the coronavirus got a big boost Tuesday.

At least 20 organizations from WNY's philanthopic community have stepped in with a huge infusion of cash to address the most pressing needs in the eight-county area.

More than $4 million has been set aside so far. That money will go initially to focus on the areas of health, human services, food, childcare and to address the needs of front-line responders.

"There is no greater time for our community to support the organizations that are addressing the most critical needs in Western New York as a result of COVID19, including those of front line responders and those disproportionately impacted from a health or economic perspective. By working together, the philanthropic community can move quickly and efficiently to get funding where it is most needed and we encourage the private sector and individuals to contribute what they can to support these efforts," said Robert D. Gioia, President of The John R. Oishei Foundation.

Local foundations are working to assess where the greatest need is and will invite organizations addressing those needs to apply for the funding.

“This unparalleled coordinated community effort to mobilize immediate help to organizations responding on the frontlines of the COVID-19 community crisis has proven our resolve to create solutions together. Please join our collective effort, as you are able during this time of great need, all contributions are welcomed,” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President/CEO of Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

The following organizations have contributed to this on-going effort:

• Bank of America Charitable Foundation

• BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund

• Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

• East Hill Foundation

• Grigg Lewis Foundation

• Health Foundation for Western & Central New York

• James H. Cummings Foundation

• Key Bank and First Niagara Foundation

• M&T Charitable Foundation

• Margaret L. Wendt Foundation

• Patrick P. Lee Foundation

• Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation

• Pinto Family Foundation

• Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

• The Baird Foundation

• The John R. Oishei Foundation

• The Margaret L. Wendt Foundation

• Western New York Foundation