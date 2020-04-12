x
WNY pastor helps shape statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Rev. Diann Holt is one of two Western New Yorkers serving on a statewide vaccine distribution task force.
Credit: Buffalo Business First
The Rev. Diann Holt is one of two Western New Yorkers serving on a statewide vaccine distribution task force.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Skilled nursing and senior living residents and staff and frontline essential health-care workers will be the first to receive Covid-19 vaccines later this month, state leaders announced this week.

The state of New York set up an independent Clinical Advisory Task Force, tasked with ensuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccine candidates after receiving emergency use authorization and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

To determine the best way to reach New York's 20 million residents, the state also created a Vaccine Distribution and Implementation Task Force, including experts in public health, immunizations, government operations, data and other fields relevant to vaccine distribution and administration.

