WNY organizations host food giveaway on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several local organizations have teamed together to host a free food giveaway Saturday on Buffalo's West Side. The event aims to make healthy food options more accessible in underserved communities that have limited financial resources.

The food giveaway is being held at the H.E.A.L. International Office located at 240 West Ferry Street. The event starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m., and will have curbside pickup.

There will also be free COVID-19 testing on site.

Those going to the event are asked to bring their insurance card, if they have insurance.