WNY Olympians share a day in the life at the Olympic Village

A day in the life of 3 fellow Western New York Olympians as they share their experiences on their social media pages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day in the life of three Western New York athletes as they share Olympic days on their social media pages.

Matt Anderson, Anita Alvarez and Brian Irr are in Tokyo either competing or getting ready to compete, and while they may be busy practicing or working out, they are also making sure to keep their fans in the loop.

So, first lets start with Matt Anderson, early Thursday morning he posted a story on his Instagram saying he had some free time in the Olympic Village and to ask him some questions. 2 On Your Side asked him what he thought about all the watch parties happening right here in Western New York and he wrote back: "Grateful for the abundance of people in my life that love and care for me." He posted that answer over a picture of 2 On Your Side interviewing his mom Nancy earlier this week at a watch party at Riverworks.

He was also asked how he felt having no fans at the games? Anderson said it took away some of the experience but he is still enjoying time competing with his teammates.

Matt Anderson and Team USA play Thursday night at 10 against Brazil.

Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez begins competing next Monday, August 2nd. She has been very active on social media the past few days, showing off her and her duet partner, Lindi Schroeder.

Wednesday, Alvarez and Schroeder got their first look and practice inside the aquatic venue.