BUFFALO, NY - A lot of Western New York natives are in the path of Hurricane Florence.

We spoke by phone to John Daniel, who used to live in Brockport and has lived in North Carolina since 2000. He currently lives in Greenville.

"With the storm kinda shifting more inland it's going to kind of hover around us quite a bit this weekend had a lot of people reach out we are expecting to get some pretty good flooded areas and some winds up to 80 miles an hour," Daniel said.

He's been in touch with family he still has in West Seneca and Brockport.

"It's nothing that we're evacuating on but definitely just being cautionary and not going to be outside," Daniel said.

Many Western New York natives will also have to question whether to stay or go. According to 2015 Census numbers which is the latest information, between 2011 and 2015, 920 WNYers have moved to North Carolina, 189 have moved to South Carolina and 248 have moved to Georgia.

Chris Evans from Sanborn just got married this past weekend and now has to deal with Hurricane Florence. He owns two restaurants in Myrtle Beach. One of them -- The Grumpy Monk -- is a Bills Backers bar.

"We boarded up the windows I've been to Home Depot repeatedly just got the generator ready a bunch of gas we're going to ride it out and just hunker down and see how it goes," Evans said.

REPORTER: Are you anticipating some possible flooding from the storm surge or just simply from the rain itself?

"If we got flooding it would be from the rain we're too far from the coast for storm surge," Evans said.

His main concern is flying debris.

"There's a lot of construction down here so I'm hoping that everybody has all their work sites locked down pretty tightly when the wind starts flying we're supposed to have 100 mile an hour sustained winds for 24 hours," Evans said.

Western New York natives tell us supply stores have been very busy and that traffic heading to the coast on many highways has been shutdown.

