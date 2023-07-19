WNY natives make it into 2nd round of USA Kids Mullet Championship

WNY native Lincoln Prater has entered into the USA Kids Mullet Championship yet again. Greyson Woods of North Tonawanda is moving on in the competition as well.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: Since the story above aired we were made aware of another Western New York contestant.

A Western New York native is once again running for the title of best mullet. And another is looking in to cash in on the hair he has been growing since before birth.

Lincoln Prater has entered the USA Kids Mullet Championship and is moving on to the second round of the 5-8 year old division.

If he wins, Lincoln will be donating to the Patricia Allen fund as well as the American Heart Association in honor of Damar Hamlin, according to his mom Emmalee Plotner.

Greyson Woods is competing in the 1-4 year old division. In his bio his parents describe how Greyson has always had a thick head of hair, signs of which could even be seen weeks before he was born. His very first haircut was a mullet.

"Where we are in New York you normally don’t see mullets often. It’s been a little over a year since he’s had the mullet and it’s not going anywhere," his parents wrote in his bio.