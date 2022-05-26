WNY native commands Navy warship

Commander Peter Flynn, who is the brother of Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, is now the commanding officer of the USS Arleigh Burke.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an exciting new role for a Western New York native as he takes formal command of a U.S. Navy warship.

Flynn is a 1995 graduate of Canisius High School.

The USS Arleigh Burke is a modern guided missile Navy destroyer that is based in Rota, Spain. The ship is part of the Atlantic Fleet, and it operates in the Mediterranean Sea and elsewhere around the world.