WNY National Cemetery in need of golf carts

Carts will be used by the Honor Guards providing burial honors for fellow veterans.

CORFU, N.Y. — The WNY National Cemetery is putting out the call for donations of spare or gently used golf carts.

The carts will be used by the Honor Guards providing burial honors for fellow veterans.

Veterans Advocate Patrick Welch says the cemetery is looking for electric carts that can accommodate 4-6 people. He says they are needed because Honor Guard personnel tend to be older and the new committal shelter is a distance from the Honor Guard building.

Welch says they can also offer to have a placard placed in the windshield of the cart noting the name of the donor.