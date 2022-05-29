WNY National Cemetery hosted its first Memorial Day ceremony

CORFU, N.Y. — Memorial Day services have started around Western New York ahead of the holiday Monday
On Sunday the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu hosted its first inaugural Memorial Day ceremony.
"It is the least we can do to show our gratitude for their sacrifice. It is our obligation to provide perpetual care by maintaining this national shrine to the highest standards in their honor. The cost of war is impossible to calculate. We can never repay the families that lost their loved ones to the horrors of war." James Metcalfe, Director of WNY Veteran Cemetery said.
The WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council says 972 veterans and their family members have been buried there to date.
