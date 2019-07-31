COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City Colorado confirm for WGRZ-TV that a man killed in a traffic accident near Denver on Saturday was a Western New Yorker.

Though his name was not released by police, they do confirm the victim was a 29 year old from Williamsville.

According to police the man was travelling with his 30-year-old girlfriend, who is from Amherst, and two small children on the afternoon of July 27 in Commerce City.

The accident occurred when the victim, operating a rental car, pulled into traffic at an intersection near Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and his vehicle was broadsided by an oncoming van.

Emergency crews extracted the man's girlfriend and the two children from the vehicle. They were transported to a hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Two men in the van were also transported with life threatening injuries.