WNY lawmakers want Gov. Cuomo's impeachment investigation made public

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More Western New York lawmakers are making their case to have the evidence from the State Assembly's impeachment investigation made public.

This follows the abrupt decision to end the investigation with Governor Cuomo leaving office.

We heard from State Senators Rob Ortt and Ed Rath Saturday.

Like other lawmakers we've heard from, they said the Friday announcement from Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie reeked of a backroom deal with the governor. Heastie has denied those claims.

Ortt says he wants the Assembly Committee chair to complete the investigation or release the evidence.