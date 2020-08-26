WNY Land Conservancy unveils mural painted by art students from the Old First Ward Community Center

Mural can be found on National Fuel building at the corner of Mackinaw and Alabama streets adjacent to the future home of The Riverline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's latest public art project can be found in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

On Wednesday the Western New York Land Conservancy unveiled a mural on the National Fuel building at the intersection of Mackinaw and Alabama streets adjacent to the future home of The Riverline.

The work was done over the summer by art students at the Old First Ward Community Center under the watchful eye of Buffalo-based artist Christopher Kameck.

"I truly hope this mural will start some positive conversations and leave you thinking," said Jordan Johnson, one of the students in the program. "Through this project, it felt like we could bring some peace in a time with a lot of hate, and let our community enjoy a bit of love."

The project is part of the conservancy's effort to reimagine the former DL&W corridor, a one and a half mile greenway that crosses through the Old First Ward, Perry and Valley neighborhoods and runs from Canalside to the Buffalo River.

Nancy Smith, the executive director of the Land Conservancy, said of the mural: "It is the perfect embodiment of The Riverline—our future ribbon of green that will connect Canalside with the Buffalo River just as it connects the Old First Ward, Perry, and Valley neighborhoods. On The Riverline, people of every race, sexual orientation, and ability will be welcomed. We are so grateful for the creativity and persistence these students demonstrated to make the mural and today's ribbon-cutting possible."

