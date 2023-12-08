WNY Indian, Pakistani organizations celebrate Independence Day

Hundreds of people are expected to attend several events across Western New York to celebrate India's and Pakistan's independence days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local Pakistan and Indian organizations are celebrating Independence Day across Western New York.

WNY Indian organizations are marking India's 77th Independence Day on the second weekend of August. August 15 is India's Independence Day.

The Council of Heritage and Arts of India, also known as CHAI, is hosting its second annual Independence Day Parade in Williamsville on August 12 at 10 a.m. It will start at Williamsville South High School and end at the Amherst Town Hall.

On the following day, August 13, they will have their fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, which will start at 10 a.m. It will be at the Amherst Center for Senior Services.

Sibu Nair is the president of the organization. He said this is important to celebrate India and keep their culture alive in Western New York for future generations to come.

"Not everyone gets an opportunity to go of India and understand the culture about India. That's the reason we have a Ghandi Monument here right next to the Senior Amherst Center. We want to educate other people about why it's important for us," Nair, with the Council of Heritage and Arts of India, said.

Nair said you are encouraged to wear traditional Indian clothes, to represent the Indian heritage and culture.

The events are free. All are welcome to learn and celebrate.

The India Association of Buffalo is also hosting its event, called the Festival of India. This is their seventh annual festival.

It's returning to Canalside. This year's theme is Desh-Pardesh: Magic of Indo-Western Hues, which translates to nation versus foreign nation.

There will be more than 43 performances, including Bollywood mashups. There will also be art vendors, like henna. There will also be diverse cultures, vendors, and food represented.

Preeti Kumari is the organization's cultural secretary. She first came to the festival when she first arrived to the United States four years ago. She said it made her feel like home and wants others to experience the same.

"So we have put a variety of performances you can say best of everything that we have in Buffalo like musical performances. Performances this is something that is new and you don't see very often," Preeti Kumari, with India Association of Buffalo, said.

Last year, IAB had about 3,500 people. This year, they are expecting more.

It will be on August 12 at Canalside from noon to 9 p.m. This event is free and all are welcome to attend.

The 3rd annual Pakistan Independence Day event and 2nd annual parade are happening later on August 13. August 14 is Pakistani's Independence Day.

The WNY Muslims organization along with three other organizations are hosting a parade on August 13th. It is from noon until 2 p.m. It starts from Williamsville South High School to Island Park in Williamsville. Their event will start from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Island Park.

It's a fusion of culture and health awareness. The event will have kid activities, food vendors, and free entertainment, which will feature Saima Kashif. There will also be a fashion show and cultural performances.

This year, they are also adding a new health fair component, which will include free health screenings.

"I will urge all the people to come and experience this and have fun at the same time. See a lot of vendors who will talk about health and beauty. We will have a vendor who will tell you a lot of things about beauty tips. So please come and join and have fun," Doctor Riffat Sadiq, with WNY Muslims, said.

Their first year they had about 800 people attend. Last year, they had around 1,000. This year, they expect more than 1,200 people.