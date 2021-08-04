WNY Hospice Memorial Walk goes virtual again in 2021

This year's virtual walk will be on Saturday, May 15 & Sunday, May 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo is inviting Western New York to take part in their annual memorial walk which will be virtual again this year due to the pandemic.

Walk weekend is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.

This is the 25th year for the walk and the second year it's being held virtually. In previous years, the walk drew thousands of people to Canalside.

Those who register for the virtual walk will get suggested routes to follow, an official walk t-shirt to wear, and a memorial ribbon.

The event is a way for Western New Yorkers to celebrate the memory of loved ones.

You can register as an individual or form a team.