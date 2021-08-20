WNY Heroes receives $25,000 for peer-to-peer support program

The funding will support the organization's Operation B.O.O.T.S. program which brings together veterans and families to build community.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — WNY Heroes, Inc. is receiving $25,000 for its peer-to-peer support program.

State Assembly member Monica Wallace announced the organization would be receiving the state funding for its Operation B.O.O.T.S. (Battle Buddies on our Troops' Side), which brings together families and veterans to help build community.

“Our brave service-members who risk everything for our nation deserve generous benefits and a robust support system upon their return to civilian life,” Wallace said. “By better funding peer-to-peer support programs, we can ensure that veterans can access networks and build relationships to help them thrive.”

WNY Heroes was started by Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Chris Kreiger in 2007 to provide financial assistance and a strong support system to veterans who are struggling. The organization focuses on giving financial support to disabled veterans and building a support system for veterans who a dealing with substance abuse, homelessness, chronic unemployment and family breakdown.