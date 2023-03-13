WNY gas prices hold steady despite national rise

Prices in Buffalo remain lower than the national average, a trend that began in mid-January.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has largely managed to avoid a nationwide bump in prices at the pump this week. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the average price for a gallon of gas this week is $3.47. That marks a six cent increase in the last seven days.

Prices have remained steady in Buffalo over the last week, with no increase in the local average ($3.36). Batavia saw a four cent increase ($3.38), but still remains below the national average.

According to data from AAA, prices in Western states are to blame for the heightened national average. As of Monday morning, the average price in California is $4.91 per gallon. That number is $4.33 in Nevada, and $4.25 in Washington.

Still, analysts believe that the rise in prices could be short-lived thanks to lower demand and falling oil prices. This week's price increase is being attributed to refineries transitioning to their summer blend production. AAA says this could add up to ten cents per gallon.