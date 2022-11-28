WNY gas prices decline as price of oil drops

National, state, and local average prices have all dropped over the past seven days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices continue to fall across Western New York, mirroring the trend being set nationally. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.55, down 11 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.79, down 6 cents since last Monday.

While local prices are declining, they are not matching the pace being set nationally. According to AAA Western and Central New York, Buffalo has only experienced a 3 cent drop, down to $3.73 from $3.76. Rochester prices fell by four cents to an average of $3.76 and the Batavia average dropped by 9 cents, now sitting at $3.62.

Millions of drivers traveling over Thanksgiving weekend felt the benefit of lower prices. The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02. Unfortunately, while lower, this year’s Thanksgiving average gas prices were the highest since AAA started keeping records in 2000.

One of the reasons for the recent drop in gas prices is lower oil prices. As of Monday morning, oil prices range from $74 to $81 per barrel. That's down from $80 to $87 at this time last week.