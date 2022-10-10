WNY avoids national spike in gas prices

Even as the national and state average start to climb once again, gas prices in Western New York dropped slightly over the past week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the week prior. In Batavia, the cost of a gallon of gas also dropped by 3 cents per gallon, now standing at $3.75. Meanwhile, Rochester saw only a 2 cent drop down to $3.69 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price has risen 12 cents in a week, up to $3.92. According to AAA, the increase is due to multiple factors. Those include a refinery fire in Ohio and maintenance on roughly 6 West Coast refineries. California currently holds the highest average at $6.33.

While Western New York has escaped those factors, rising oil prices could force gas prices up in the near future. Following an OPEC announcement that production would be cut by 2 million barrels of oil per day, the price of a barrel of oil climbed to a range of $92 to $97. That's roughly $10 higher than the previous Monday.

While gas prices remain higher than last year, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible, and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicles because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.