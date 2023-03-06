WNY Foster Closet holds annual coupe car auction

All of the proceeds benefit the WNY Foster Closet, which provides a week's worth of necessities to kids when they're placed in a foster home.

You may remember the everyday red and yellow little tykes car that children drive around. Volunteers reimagined those cars to be transformed into characters such as Finding Nemo, a Delorian, and some with lights, sounds, and more cool features.

"It helps us purchase new items for the closet," said Cheryl Flick, who is the president and founder of WNY Foster Closet.

"A main focus of us over the last year has been trying to make sure we have brand new sneakers in all sizes for kids, because we see way too many kids coming in with shoes that don't fit them correctly."