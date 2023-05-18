WNY father to represent New York State, law enforcement at Special Olympics World Games in Germany

Jeff Wilson is retired from the Border Patrol and will join 89 members of law enforcement in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Germany.

NEW YORK — Jeff Wilson's involvement with Special Olympics started a quarter century ago when he was working with the Border Patrol along the southern border of the United States.

"I had a supervisor ask me, 'Do you want to do a (law enforcement) torch run? It supports the Special Olympics,' " Wilson said. "I started participating in those every year in Texas and New Mexico, and I continued when I came back up to New York."

Wilson said he loves the comradery of running with law enforcement and helping people with intellectual disabilities is very important to him. The Law Enforcement Torch Runs (LETR) race money and awareness for Special Olympics. Runners carry the flame of hope across New York State and in other parts of the country.

Volunteering with Special Olympics became even more personal when his second daughter, Hailey, was born.

"It became much more meaningful for me once Hailey was born and when she started competing years later. Just to see what it offered her, the benefits she got out of it. She was able to compete. She was able to make friends. It enriched her life. She is more confident now than she ever was," Wilson said.

Wilson has done countless Torch Runs and other fundraising events in the past 25 years. Hailey started competing 10 years ago, and she has medals for her success in various competitions — from bocce to swimming.

While her dad is one of her biggest cheerleaders, the tables will turn in a few weeks when Hailey cheers him on as Wilson heads to Germany to participate in the final legs of the LETR, leading up to the World Games.

"The most important [leg] will be the last one where we will run into the opening ceremonies of the World Games in Berlin, and we will light the cauldron there," Wilson said. "Pretty much any Special Olympics tournament is emotional for me. This, I can't even imagine what it will be like that day. The anticipation right now is just through the roof for it."

There will be 16 legs in Germany from June 13 to June 17.

Wilson will be among 90 members of law enforcement from 30 different countries who will serve as guardians of the flame.

"It's unbelievable. It's the chance of a lifetime to do something like this. I can't express how honored I am. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be chosen for something like this. I'm excited to experience this," Wilson said.

Wilson is raising money for Special Olympics. You can click here for more information and to donate to the cause.