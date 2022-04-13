WNY father of 10 fighting to beat stage 4 lung cancer

"If you look at the statistics. The statistics are not good, but that doesn't mean there is not a miracle," said Thea Harris, Joel's wife.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Every year thousands of people are diagnosed with cancer. Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in this country and just recently, it's affecting a family right here in our community.

About two months ago, at age 57, Joel Harris was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. His family says it all started with a cough that wouldn't go away.

Joel has been in the construction industry since he was a teenager. His family describes him as the family's "unofficial handyman." They say he is always willing to make the drive and help.

Joel and his wife, Thea, are members of the Six Nations. Together, they have fostered children through Native American Community Services' for years and just this past year, they adopted three foster kids into the family. His entire family is hoping for a miracle.

"Right now, at this point, even though we know the diagnosis is not good and if you look at the statistics. The statistics are not good, but that doesn't mean there is not a miracle. That doesn't mean that the immune maybe his body works really well with it," said Thea Harris.

She was referring to the radiation treatments for Joel's brain. She went on to say Joel will continue treatments this month.

Joel's family says he is strong and will beat cancer because miracles do happen.

If you would like to help Joel and his family, here's his GoFundMe page.